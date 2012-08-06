CHEATING: Man weds without revealing first marriage,charged with rape

A city court has decided to frame rape charges against a man who married a woman after asking her to convert to Islam,without revealing he was already married,which led her to a attempt suicide.

Additional Sessions Judge T R Naval allowed framing of charges against Jamal Nasir for rape and abetment to suicide,concealment of former marriage,fraudulent marriage and cohabitation by inducing a belief of lawful marriage.

Jamal,a resident of East Delhi,used to run a garment factory in front of the house of the complainant.

He had allegedly approached the woman saying he loved her and wanted to marry her and had also told her that he was unmarried. Subsequently,she also fell in love with him.

In June 2001,Jamal reportedly called the woman inside the factory,where four other persons were present. One of them was introduced as a Qazi and other three as witnesses. Jamal told her that after some recitations from the Quran,she would be converted to Islam and,thereafter,they would be married.

They then started cohabiting as man and wife,and it was only after the woman asked him why he does not stay home at nights that he disclosed his former marriage. But she compromised with the situation and continued to live with Jamal,the court noted.

In July 2006,Jamals first wife came to their house and allegedly assaulted her. Later,Jamal shifted her to another house and even asked her to stay away from him.

The woman went into depression,consumed sleeping pills and slit her vein; she was rushed to hospital by police.

After being discharged,she submitted her complaint saying Jamal,his first wife Musharrat,his brother Mohd Anees and his wife Nilofar were responsible for creating a situation that forced her to attempt suicide.

After the probe,police filed a chargesheet against them. Anees and Nilofar were charged with criminal intimidation and abetment to suicide.

Against Jamals first wife Musharrat,the court found a prima facie case of criminal intimidation,mischief and causing hurt.

