Delhi building collapse: Three contractors arrested from Faridabad after two labourers killed

Three contractors were arrested in Faridabad, following a three-storey building collapse in Delhi's Chawri Bazar that left two dead.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNov 6, 2026 08:20 AM IST
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Police have arrested three contractors from Faridabad in connection with the collapse of an under-construction building in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar that left two people dead and at least four injured. The accused — Siraj, Tajuddin, and Furkan — were caught in Sirohi village in Faridabad, police said. All are residents of the Ajmeri Gate area of Old Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Their arrests relate to a case registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The three-storey structure collapsed at 9.48 am on Thursday. Teams from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a joint rescue operation.

Kishori, 40, and Sanjeet, 45, both labourers, died after rescuers pulled them from the rubble.

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Two other people, identified as Sahdev Chaudhary, 25, and Firoz, 37, were rescued and taken to hospital. Police said both were stable and out of danger.

Following the collapse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered the suspension of two civil engineers and an FIR against the contractor.

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