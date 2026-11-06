Building collapse kills 2: MCD suspends two engineers, says owner built floors in guise of repairs

The owner of the building that collapsed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday allegedly constructed the second and third floors under the guise of repair work, in violation of building bye-laws and conditions laid down by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to an official from MCD, in a preliminary inquiry, the civic body found that the owner of the building as per its records, Samiullah, had undertaken fresh construction without obtaining the requisite permissions or informing the MCD, despite an advisory issued to him on April 28, asking him to carry out strengthening and corrective measures.

The advisory required the owner to submit a structural stability/safety certificate from a qualified structural engineer empanelled with the MCD after completing the work. “The advisory specifically clarified that it should not be construed as permission for reconstruction,” the official said.