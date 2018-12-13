Chargesheets being filed without proper scrutiny, police told

An Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) regarding “forwarding” of chargesheets for scrutiny in an “unwarranted manner” without paying heed to objections raised by the prosecution branch.

The prosecutor has said that police violated the law laid down by the Supreme Court (in State Of Gujarat vs Kishanbhai) and sent across chargesheets even when there was “no evidence” against the accused.

The 2014 SC order said that the prosecuting agency should apply its independent mind and “require all shortcomings to be rectified”, if necessary, by requiring further investigation. The SC had said: “…Only persons against whom there is sufficient evidence will have to suffer rigours of criminal prosecution.”

APP Jamshed Ansari, who scrutinises chargesheets of Saket, Hauz Khas, Ambedkar Nagar and Sangam Vihar police stations and is posted at a Mahila Court, wrote on December 11: “In many cases, there is no evidence, yet chargesheet is being forwarded by SHOs and ACPs in routine and unwarranted manner – despite objections raised by prosecution branch, resulting in discharge and acquittals of accused persons. Hence, the court is unnecessarily being burdened in disposing of toothless cases.”

Ansari cited one case registered at Hauz Khas police station. He said there was “flagrant violation of law” by the investigating agency which chargesheeted a woman under IPC 354-C (voyeurism). The section reads: “Any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances…”

As per IPC Section 354-C, the accused must be “any man”. The APP said police could have chargesheeted her under provisions of IT Act, 2000, as suggested by the prosecution branch.

Ansari wrote: “It was specifically pointed out (by the prosecution branch) that as per provisions of section 354-C IPC, a woman cannot be chargesheeted. Yet the investigating agency sent the chargesheet to court for trial. (The) investigating agency was so over zealous to prosecute the woman for an offence under Section 354-C IPC against the mandate of law for reasons best known to them.”

The prosecutor requested the DCP that the SHO/ ACPs/IOs be directed to pay attention to the objections raised by the prosecution branch before sending the chargesheet for trial.

When contacted, DCP (south) Vijay Kumar refused to comment as the matter was “administrative” in nature.