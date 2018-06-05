Chargesheet filed against Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav over 2014 protest

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo/File) Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo/File)

The Delhi Police Monday filed a chargesheet against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav and 57 others for protesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s two-day jail term in 2014.

The chargesheet filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal under IPC sections 188, 145 and 149 states that the crowd was involved in “unlawful assembly and continued to protest”. The matter is set to be heard on July 5.

The issue started with a criminal defamation case filed by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari against Kejriwal in 2014. Kejriwal was summoned as an accused in the case, after Gadkari alleged that his name was included in AAP’s list of ‘India’s most corrupt’.

Kejriwal refused to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000, although he agreed to be present on every case date. Metropolitan Magistrate Gomti Minocha had said that the court cannot be a “mute spectator” when he was “intentionally” violating the procedure established by law, and questioned Kejriwal’s need for “exceptional treatment”.

Kejriwal denied any wrongdoing, and said: “It is my principle that when I have not done anything wrong, I will not seek bail.” The court said that it was “constrained” to take Kejriwal into custody. Following his arrest, AAP members protested outside Tihar Jail and allegedly clashed with police.

