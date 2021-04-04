Chargesheet against CRPF team coach, chief sports officer after rape complaint

A senior officer said the names of the two men are written in column 11 of the chargesheet, where names of main accused typically find a mention.

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Chief Sports Officer Khajan Singh, a DIG-level officer with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and team coach Surjit Singh after a 30-year-old CRPF constable accused them of rape, sexual harassment and intimidation. While submitting their chargesheet, police requested the court to summon the “not arrested accused”.

The CRPF, meanwhile, suspended the two after a preliminary probe found them guilty of sexual harassment, official sources told PTI Wednesday.

The complainant, who has won several medals while playing for the force’s wrestling team, lodged an FIR on December 3 last year, accusing the officers of secretly filming and blackmailing her, and alleged she was raped for more than three years in Delhi. She had also accused the two of “running a sex scandal within CRPF” and “harassing female constables…”

The investigation officer then approached the complainant to record her statement, but she conveyed that she does not want to pursue the case. In her statement under CrPC Section 164, she denied the allegations against the duo.

A senior officer said the names of the two men are written in column 11 of the chargesheet, where names of main accused typically find a mention.

Khajan Singh is a DIG-level officer with the CRPF and had won a silver medal at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul. He is also an Arjuna Awardee.

The police chargesheet states that the complainant lodged a formal complaint to IG-rank officer on March 14, 2014, “after being fed up with their harassment”.

It adds: “While the complaint was pending with the senior officials, she was pressurised to withdraw her complaint by both the alleged accused and other senior officers of CRPF. They threatened her of dire consequences and termination from her job. She got scared and wrote a letter withdrawing her complaint, but after she withdrew her complaint, Khajan Singh and Surjit Singh became more aggressive towards her. They also allegedly raped her.”

It further states, “The complainant refused to pursue the case and also refused to help the investigation officer after refusing to give her cell phone in which she has received obscene messages and photos from the alleged persons. Both the alleged persons were called for questioning, but they denied all the allegations during questioning.”

The investigation officer, inspector Kusum Lata, further states in the chargesheet: “The complainant has lodged a formal complaint with the department sexual harassment committee and they (police) have asked them to share the details of their report after sending notices, but no reply came from the CRPF. Once the conclusion report of the enquiry committee will come, they (police) will then question all the other victims named by the complainant in her complaint and will file a supplementary chargesheet.”

Khajan Singh could not be reached for a comment.