Chargesheet against 25 men who posed as Microsoft employees

The Delhi Police Thursday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against 25 persons who allegedly duped customers of technology giant Microsoft by posing as members of the company’s support team.

Delhi Police special cell, which has been probing the case since September 19, 2018 on a complaint by Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd through its authorised representative Nripendra Kashyap, has claimed in its report that the accused persons committed the crime in an “organised manner in order to have wrongful gains”.

Requesting Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (New Delhi) Manish Khurana to summon all 25 accused, the investigator said they have sufficient evidence to try them under various sections of the IPC, including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Of the 25 accused, one Satvik Kumar Arya has been in judicial custody since April this year, while the remaining 24 accused are out on bail. All of them worked as call centre operators.

Delhi Police had last year busted 10 fake call centres following multiple raids across the city on a complaint by US-based Microsoft alleging that some unidentified persons cheated their customers in India and abroad by posing as members of the company’s technical support team.

It said that “the quantum of the total loss to the victims is being ascertained, which is likely to cross several crores of rupees to multiple victims…”

Police claimed that the “balance sheets of the companies of the accused, the ITR of the individual accused persons and their companies in question are being obtained… and shall be compared with the bank statements of the corresponding period of the respective company, in order to ascertain the dubious entries in their balance sheet.”

Microsoft representative Kashyap had alleged that since 2015, he received nearly three lakh complaints from customers alleging that they were duped by “the company’s staff on the pretext of providing technical support”.