Delhi: Charged under UAPA, Jamia panel member denied bail

Noting that the “gravity of offence” against arrested Jamia coordination committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar is serious, a Delhi Court rejected her bail plea. Police have charged her with hatching a conspiracy to incite riots in Northeast Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhara Chhaunkar denied relief to Zargar, noting that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The magistrate, in her two-page hand-written order, observed that she was “not inclined” to grant bail at this stage as sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA (dealing with terrorist acts or funding) have been invoked against the accused, which is “grave”, “serious is nature” and can only be tried by the sessions court.

The court also noted that the accused is booked under IPC sections 147, 148, 149 and 120B. Later, police had added IPC sections 124A (sedition), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc).

The court’s order came on Zargar’s application seeking bail on the ground that she has been falsely implicated in the case, and that she is entitled to the relief being a woman. Zargar’s counsel also said she has already been granted bail in another FIR lodged in connection with the violence.

The magistrate, however, was of the view that this is not the appropriate stage for her release on bail.

