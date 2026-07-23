Chaos, frustration among commuters as 16 key Metro stations around Jantar Mantar shut

Chaos unfolded across Metro stations in Central Delhi as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut down passenger access to 16 key stations surrounding Jantar Mantar — leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded.

Just over an hour after the announcement, Central Secretariat Metro station saw a sprawling crowd of bewildered and frustrated passengers pressed against the closed exit turnstiles. Many chanted slogans like “Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi”.

Announcements played on loop at stations — which saw heavy deployment of security personnel — to inform the swelling crowd that while interchange facilities were open, all entry and exit gates had been shut until further notice.