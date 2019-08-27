Chaos at Noida’s Spice Mall after minor fire, no injuries

Panic gripped mall-goers Monday as a fire broke out at Spice World Mall in Noida.

“The fire broke out in an exhaust fan on the top floor of Spice Mall. While it was extinguished, the smoke entered other floors through the Air Handling Unit (AHU) and it seemed like the fire had spread to other areas as well. People were evacuated,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The fire was reported around 2.30 pm and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Kunal Shekhar (28) was watching a movie at the time of the incident. “We were in the movie hall when smoke started filling the auditorium. Mall authorities evacuated everyone immediately and smoothly. No one was injured but it was a scary experience,” said Shekhar.

Shop owners as well as visitors were asked to leave the mall premises for close to an hour. ens