Chaos at mohalla clinics due to lack of maintenance, Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain told

164 clinics are functioning in the capital now

The functional mohalla clinics of the Delhi government are witnessing “complete chaos” due to the absence of a proper maintenance system, official records show. The issue came up at a meeting on transfer of sites for the upcoming clinics and maintenance of the existing ones, chaired by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on May 28.

“The Air Conditioners, LCDs, water coolers/dispensers are not functioning properly, resulting in complete chaos at the AAMCs (Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics),” states the document carrying the minutes of the meeting. The Delhi government had plans to build 1,000 mohalla clinics, which have earned praise for filling the gap in primary healthcare. However, due to administrative hurdles in acquiring land, only 164 clinics are functional as of now.

Lack of maintenance oversight has also led to teething problems. The nodal officer (health and family welfare) for the project informed officials at the meeting that there is “no maintenance system in place for AAMCs”.

“Maintenance involves regular and sometimes emergent circumstances. The guarantee/ warranty papers for equipment/ appliances installed in AAMCs need to be transferred to maintenance units. The maintenance of AAMCs was discussed in a meeting held last month but no action has been taken for handing/ taking over AAMCs, for over a month,” states the document.

Subsequently, the Public Works Department (PWD) held a meeting on June 5 where the charge of maintenance was given to zonal maintenance units of the department. At the meeting, officials said a decision was taken to float tenders for work at the 85 new sites where the clinics are coming up, after checking feasibility in consultation with the health department.

