Chaos at IGIA, strike at hospitals, pollution woes continue: Delhi in photos

Scenes from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. With new testing guidelines in place due to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, passengers arriving at international terminals complained they had to wait for almost six hours. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The airport, meanwhile, has set up 20 counters for those who pre-booked their Covid tests to streamline the process. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Resident doctors boycott all routine and emergency services at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Monday in support of a nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Doctors at Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge are also on strike. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Patients waiting for their turn as medical services slightly effected due to doctor protest at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Patient services hit at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to the doctors' protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Covid testing underway in the national capital on Monday. Delhi recorded 63 cases on Sunday, the highest in four months. The positivity rate stood at 0.11%. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)