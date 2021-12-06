scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 06, 2021
MUST READ

Chaos at IGIA, strike at hospitals, pollution woes continue: Delhi in photos

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category (340) in the morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 6, 2021 9:06:56 pm
Scenes from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. With new testing guidelines in place due to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, passengers arriving at international terminals complained they had to wait for almost six hours. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
The airport, meanwhile, has set up 20 counters for those who pre-booked their Covid tests to streamline the process. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Resident doctors boycott all routine and emergency services at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Monday in support of a nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Doctors at Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge are also on strike. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Patients waiting for their turn as medical services slightly effected due to doctor protest at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Patient services hit at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to the doctors’ protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Covid testing underway in the national capital on Monday. Delhi recorded 63 cases on Sunday, the highest in four months. The positivity rate stood at 0.11%. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A smog gun sprays water to control pollution levels in New Delhi on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category (340) in the morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement