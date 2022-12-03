Changing politics for AAP means giving protection to rioters, corrupt: BJP’s Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was among senior BJP leaders who made a pitch for BJP candidates Friday, the last day of campaigning for the MCD polls.

Thakur, who campaigned in parts of East Patel Nagar, Naraina, Mangolpuri and Ranjit Nagar, said: “Arvind Kejriwal came to power by talking of politics of change. For them, the meaning of changing politics was to openly give protection to rioters and the corrupt. Today, rioters, corrupt and criminals from Delhi to Punjab have open protection of Kejriwal. These are the same people who did the work of throwing… Delhi into riots on the arrival of the President of US to India. Petrol bombs and stones were recovered from houses of AAP leaders and Kejriwal was saving these rioters, giving them a clean chit.”

At one of the meetings, he said, “Their health minister (Satyendar Jain) is in jail… what is he doing in jail? He is getting massages. This might be the first criminal in the country who is getting massages in jail… The AAP government is not only corrupt, but also shameless. Their education minister said schools will be opened… no schools were opened, not even classrooms, as the education minister was opening liquor shops.”

Thakur listed homes for the poor, electricity, LED bulbs, and gas connections as things the Modi government had given to people.

Thakur’s roadshow passed through the East Patel Nagar ward, where he campaigned with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for party candidate Deepali Kapoor. Gupta is the outgoing councillor of nearby West Patel Nagar, parts of which are now part of the East Patel Nagar ward after this year’s delimitation exercise. East Patel Nagar has had BJP councillors for the past two terms.

Vinay Johar, who runs a toy shop on Prabhu Dayal Sachdeva Road, watched Gupta’s campaign Friday. While Johar votes in Paschim Vihar himself, he said, “It doesn’t matter who is campaigning this time… koi farak nahi padta hai. Janta ko kaam chahiye. Not much has happened here in the past few years.” Another grocery shop owner, who also watched Thakur and Adesh Gupta campaign in the area, and did not want to be named, pointed to the broken road and a bad sewerage network as issues that had not been fixed. “Anti-incumbency toh hogi hi… that’s why they are having to send ministers to campaign. The area is likely to stick with voting for the BJP this time as well.”

On the final day of the campaign, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Piyush Goyal also held roadshows and public meetings. In around two weeks of campaigning, senior leaders including BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM M L Khattar and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have held roadshows in Delhi.