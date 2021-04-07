Change uniform of civil defence volunteers from khaki: BJP to L-G

Delhi Civil Defence volunteers catch people without mask to fine Challan following Covid-19 guidelines, in New Delhi on Saturday.

The BJP has demanded that the uniform of the civil defense volunteers be changed to some other colour instead of present khaki as some of them take “undue advantage” and harass people.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shanker Kapoor has written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying that people are being harassed in the name of implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

The letter has been written against the backdrop of Monday’s incident during which a heated argument between a 20-year-old student and Delhi Civil Defence (DCD) volunteers, who were issuing challans to people not wearing masks, turned violent at a traffic signal in South Delhi.

The volunteers allegedly hit the student with a belt after which, the latter, along with a few other people passing by, “attacked them”. FIRs have been registered by both parties at the Hauz Khas police station.

“I have all trust on the government’s intention of ensuring that people wear masks but there have been several complaints of Civil Defence Volunteers indulging in extortion by threatening to challan,” Kapoor wrote.

“The wearing of khaki uniform by these Civil Defence Volunteers is under question with complaints of these volunteers exceeding their Covid duty and being involved in extortion. I therefore demand that you order an inquiry into the process of enrolment of Civil Defence Volunteers and their duty deployment, and also order change of their dress color from khaki to some other color which does not resemble police or defence service,” he wrote.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Delhi Police chief has already asked his DCPs to ensure civil defence volunteers don’t use police barricades to prosecute people.

After Monday’s incident, SDM, Saket, Ankita Mishra had said: “As far as civil defence volunteers are concerned, we must understand that all of them are not the same. This force has always been with us serving at places where nobody else would, be it the quarantine centres, testing camps or vaccination sites. Of course, we do not deny one or two cases of misconduct, for which strict action has always been taken.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda said that night curfew imposed by the Arvind Kejriwal government won’t be of much use as the government should have rather taken steps to lessen crowds in markets. He also asked for steps such as vaccination and more testing.