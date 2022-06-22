Scent of change at Ghazipur flower market as Delhi govt plans modern facilities, cold storage, permanent shops

Ghazipur flower market is going to get a facelift as the Delhi government has planned to redevelop the traditional market into a ‘modern bazaar’ with state-of-the-art facilities, including multi-storeyed buildings, shops, offices and cold storage facilities.

The market, where a 3 kg IED was found earlier this year, is one of the biggest and most popular in the country and deals in a wide range of flowers, including imported ones from Europe and the South East Asia. These are then sold across the country.

According to officials, the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), which will execute the project, has floated tenders to redevelop the market to commission agents and wholesale shops.

Under the revamp plan, the DAMB plans to bring in infrastructural facilities including proper roads, underground wiring, fire safety system, security, sewage lines, and cold storage for preserving flowers.

Officials say the 10-acre market currently has shops that operate in a shed/porta cabin or open area. “The government plans to demolish all sheds and construct a proposed reinforced cement concrete (RCC) framed building with a huge basement with four floors. The basement will be of RCC raft foundation supported on RCC columns,” said an official.

The main multi-storeyed structure and parking areas will be developed for loading and unloading flowers. Internal roads will also be redeveloped with proper alignment, drainage system and electrification. Installation and commissioning of gen-sets, water supply and sanitation, sewerage, firefighting arrangements and other safety measures are on the cards.

The market will also get a centralised RO plant. It currently has about 400 agents and wholesalers. Officials said well-established shops will be constructed for about 222 wholesalers and offices for 192 agents.

LED street lights and decorative lights will be installed for beautification. An entrance with proper security will also be constructed following the recent security scare, said an official.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 197 crore. The tendering process will take about one-two months time, and once the contract is awarded and work starts on the ground, the market will be developed by 2024.