‘Wrong, undemocratic’: Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court against bail conditions

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav) Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. (Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has filed a plea seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while granting him bail in a case related to his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In a petition submitted late on Friday, advocates Mehmood Pracha and O P Bharti said Azad was not a criminal and claimed imposing conditions were wrong and undemocratic.

The plea also referred to Azad’s health problems, saying the Bhim Army leader was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, and in case of an emergency, it would not be possible to seek the permission of the Delhi Police to return to the national capital.

The Tis Hazari court, which was supposed to hear the case Saturday, listed the matter for January 21.

Azad was arrested on December 21 in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj area. His outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Act on December 20 without police permission.

On Wednesday, he was granted bail by a Delhi court on the condition that he leaves the national capital for four weeks. The judge also said that Azad could not participate in dharnas for one month.

The judge expressed concerns about security in Delhi given elections are around the corner. “Azad has to mark his presence with SHO in Saharanpur every Saturday for the next four weeks. And then after that every last Saturday of every month till chargesheet filed,” added ASJ Lau.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd