Delhi: FIR against Chandrashekhar Azad for ‘instigating’ crowd during Darya Ganj arson

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested on Saturday. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Saturday for allegedly “instigating the crowd” at Darya Ganj in Old Delhi where a private car was set ablaze by a massive crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Besides Azad, 15 others were arrested in connection with the case. The FIR was filed at Darya Ganj Police Station.

The Bhim Army chief surrendered before the Delhi Police outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid in the wee hours of Saturday. On Friday, he held protests despite no permission and gave cops the slip in the mosque.

“He surrendered before the police at Gate No. 1 and is being taken to the Crime Branch’s office have for further investigation,” a police officer had told The Indian Express.

Azad was under the cops’ radar even prior to the massive protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that erupted at the mosque immediately after Friday prayers.

Around 2.30 am Saturday, the Bhim Army leader stepped out of the mosque and stood on the steps of the Jama Masjid surrounded by hundreds of protesters and addressed the gathering on a microphone. He said, “…the fight to save the country cannot be fought from home.” At 3.18 am, he tweeted: “All those detained should be freed and then I’ll surrender. Friends, continue fighting and stay united for the Constitution, Jai Bhim and Jai Constitution.”

Several teams of Delhi Police had been trailing Azad before he appeared in front of the mosque on Friday afternoon. Policemen soon detained him, but amid resistance from the crowd, he managed to give them the slip. In a dramatic chase, he ran from house to house and jumped across rooftops with police on his heels before disappearing from sight.

Prior to the drama, on Thursday, police from the southern range and crime branch had been trying to approach Azad after he called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. But he “avoided the calls”, after which they approached his advocate, who said Azad would turn up at Jama Masjid.

