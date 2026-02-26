Chandni Chowk traders slam Delhi Police for allowing street vendors’ rally, call protesters ‘Muslim encroachers’ mafia’

A traders’ body in Delhi on Tuesday slammed the police for allowing a protest march in Old Delhi’s Walled City. The traders’ organisation, Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, described the participants as “Muslim encroachers’ mafia”, alleging that they were “occupying public spaces”.

In a statement to the press, Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch general secretary Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who is also a spokesperson for the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said around 300 people participated in a procession from Town Hall to the Red Fort, passing through parts of Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid.

The protest rally was called on February 25 by various associations of the street vendors at Chandni Chowk. The protesters demanded the implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014. The protesters said due to the non-implementation of the law, they were being exploited and repeatedly evicted.