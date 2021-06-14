Chandni Chowk to DND-Ashram: Deadlines for key projects revised

At the DND-Ashram extension site, piling work and widening of the road is in progress and officials are awaiting approval to transplant trees and shift utilities. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The deadlines of most ongoing infrastructure projects across Delhi have been revised by over two months owing to the Covid-induced lockdown that forced a pause in work as labourers began leaving for their hometowns.

Although work has resumed, the pace remains sluggish.

An official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said around 50% of labourers have come back and work will start in full swing by early July. “The deadlines will be revised on a case-to-case basis,” the official said.

For instance, the inauguration of the redeveloped Chandni Chowk was scheduled for April 17 but was cancelled due to the Covid situation. The Central verge is complete, with only a few street lights and CCTVs to be set up.

Meanwhile, one side of the scramble crossing in front of Red Fort has been completed and work on the other side has started recently. The scramble crossing will allow pedestrians to cross in all directions, and also ensure that the theme of the area is in tune with the redeveloped Chandni Chowk. Officials said work will be wrapped up by the first or second week of July.

At the DND-Ashram extension site, piling work and widening of the road is in progress and officials are awaiting approval to transplant trees and shift utilities. The progress sheet of the project read: “Overall progress of the work has been badly hampered due to sudden migration of labour from the site due to the second wave of Covid.”

Despite this, officials aim to complete it by its original deadline of December 2021. The six-lane flyover will connect DND to the existing Ashram flyover and serve as an important link between West, South, East Delhi, and Noida.

On the other hand, the June deadline for the Ashram underpass has now been shifted to August 31. A fresh deadline for Barapullah Phase III will be announced after a land issue is resolved.

A senior official of the PWD said a fresh date has not been announced for the beautification of seven road stretches spanning over 35 km: “It was supposed to be completed by October but it might be delayed by 1.5 months or so.”

In some projects, shortage of labour is not the only issue. At the site of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, labourers stayed back as accommodation had been provided by the contract company. However, an official said, “Some 5-6 site engineers had fallen ill and work had slowed down when Covid cases hit a peak.”

The project, scheduled for completion by May-end, will be completed in the coming month, officials added. The project comprises a 1.2-km-long tunnel and six underpasses at key junctions in the area.