Chandni Chowk to Burari, women join BJP’s CAA march

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi led the protest to Connaught Place, Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi led the protest to Connaught Place, Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Hundreds of women Sunday marched from the BJP’s Delhi unit office at Pandit Pant Marg to Connaught Place to support the new citizenship law, and highlight the “lies” spread by the Opposition and “anti-national” groups. Raising slogans such as ‘Long Live Mother India’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, the march, led by BJP national spokesperson and MP Meenakshi Lekhi, went around Central Park before heading back. BJP women’s wing president Poonam Parashar Jha was also present.

Coming from areas such as Chandni Chowk, Keshavpuram, Burari and Mayur Vihar, the women marched past the Gole Dak Khana, Sacred Heart Cathedral and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and made their way to CP. They were denied entry to Central Park, a police officer said.

Lekhi justified the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoke on the National Population Register. She also slammed actor Deepika Padukone’s support to JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

“Those left in the three countries were treated unjustly. There are kidnappings, rapes and forceful marriages of young women. Hindu marriage is not recognised, and so they come to India seeking refuge. What is astonishing is that those who have been here for decades have not got Indian citizenship yet,” said Lekhi.

Instead of making them wait 10-12 years for citizenship, the Act gives citizenship to those who have been in India before December 31, 2014, she said.

Pointing out that Dalits make up 66% of refugees, Lekhi said, “During Partition, when Liaquat Ali Khan was in talks with (Jawaharlal) Nehru, the complete swapping of population was stopped saying that if these people went to India, then who would clean the streets of Lahore. This is why CAA is needed.”

Talking about NPR, Lekhi said, “When P Chidambaram was Home Minister in 2008-09, MMS (Manmohan Singh) gave Rs 350 crore for the project… It was implemented in 2010 and 2015, and was supposed to be implemented in 2020.”

Slamming Padukone, Lekhi said, “Despite Congress being in power for long, it was Modi government which came up with Article 326A for acid attack victims. It also worked for the Nirbhaya fund.” Jha said “lies are being spread” to malign the party.

Rama Manchanda, a BJP supporter, said, “The country needs CAA to remove terrorists and others who are coming with an intention to hurt this country.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App