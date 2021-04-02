scorecardresearch
Chandni Chowk revamp done, CM to unveil 1.3-km stretch

The 1.3-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque has been renovated and beautified as part of the project to redevelop Delhi’s walled city, which served as the capital of the Mughal empire.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 3:26:00 am
Arvind Kejriwal, Chandni Chowk, Delhi development, Chandni Chowk news, old delhi news, new chandni chowk road, delhi news, indian expressThe revamped Chandni Chowk. (File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the redeveloped stretch of Chandni Chowk on April 17, the Delhi government said Thursday.

The 1.3-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque has been renovated and beautified as part of the project to redevelop Delhi’s walled city, which served as the capital of the Mughal empire.

Kejriwal, in a statement, said: “It is a historical heritage site and the entire area has been made very beautiful, seeking to bring back its glory. After its beautification, tourism would get a major boost.”

There will be a ban on movement of vehicles on this road from 9 am to 9 pm to make it pedestrian-friendly, a Delhi government statement said.

“It has been revamped keeping in mind the provision of various facilities for tourists coming from all over the world. CM Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate it on April 17,” it said.

“For non-motorised vehicles, 5-10-metre wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-metre footpath on either side of the road. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of senior citizens. Also, during the reconstruction process, the needs of the differently abled have also been taken care of,” the statement added.

The project was carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore. Work began on December 1, 2018, and was targeted to be completed by November 2020. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed by a year.

Authorities have now floated a combined tender for consultation for upcoming projects in the walled city including redevelopment of Netaji Subhash Marg (from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate) as a ‘heritage corridor’.

This also includes redevelopment of six arterial roads in Chandni Chowk, and Jama Masjid Road. Overall, the project will cover 9.3 km, said officials.

