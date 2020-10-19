Chandni Chowk revamp: 6 more arterial roads to be beautified

Arterial roads of Chandni Chowk are set to be integrated into the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Plan, officials said. Following directions issued by AAP MLA Imran Hussain in a letter dated September 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) is surveying six arterial roads — Nai Sarak, Ballimaran Road, Gai Qasim Jaan, Rodgran, Farash Khana, Lal Quan, and various inner streets leading up to Chandni Chowk — for the purpose of redeveloping them.

Officials said these roads will be redeveloped on the lines of the main stretch, wherein overhead wires and pipelines will be taken underground and roads will be beautified. The roads will be pedestrianised, with CCTV surveillance and WiFi connectivity also being made available, they added.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Sarv Vyapar Mandal, Chandni Chowk, said, “Work will begin once the estimates are given to the Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). Most of these lanes are historic, and lead to the main stretch. So, they should be developed.” Bhargava had previously suggested to the government that other roads like Esplanade Road and Bhagirathi Palace Road also be integrated into the plan.

The 1.3-km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid is set to be ready by the first week of November. With only minor surface work pending, officials said the project is in its final stages and will be ready by the deadline.

