Sunday, October 03, 2021
Chandni Chowk parking lot construction gains pace, likely to be operational by March 2022

Ever since Chandni Chowk has been pedestrianised, visitors have been finding it difficult to find parking spots.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 11:37:46 am
The parking lot is expected to accommodate over 2,100 cars and 81 tourist buses. (Express Photo)

The construction of the multilevel parking at Chandni Chowk, which is expected to accommodate over 2,100 cars and 81 tourist buses, has gained pace significantly and will be operational by March 2022.

Ever since Chandni Chowk has been pedestrianised, visitors have been finding it difficult to find parking spots. The North DMC and Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd are working on the project which will be called Omaxe Chowk. The idea behind it is to make parking spots available for the lakhs of visitors coming to the redeveloped pedestrian stretch.

Work on the project had been divided into three phases. Currently, work has started on the Phase 1 Plaza, officials, who involved in the project, said. In Phase 2, 80 per cent of the erection work has been completed. 50 per cent of erection work is complete on the ground floor and excavation work has been completed in Phase 3.

Besides parking, the project also comprises retail spaces and a food court. There will be three underground and two overground floors. Three floors will be dedicated to food and retail.

The parking, which is located near the Chandni Chowk metro station, also proposes a direct entry from the station.

