Chandni Chowk gets a new attraction as old haveli is brought back to life

There are few structures in Chandni Chowk that can offer a view of Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Gurdwara Sisganj and Gaurishankar Mandir all at once. The latest in the fray is Golden Haveli at Anar Gali, an opulent structure that stands out in the narrow lanes.

The 150-year-old haveli, owned and run by BJP leader and former Chandni Chowk MP Vijay Goel, was restored recently. As the city gears up to host the G20 Summit, the Golden Haveli, along with the nearby Haveli Dharampura, which Goel also owns, has been prepped up for housing guests from over 75 countries.

Goel started the restoration of the 12-roomed mansion, spread across 200 square yards, in 2019. Covid and the lockdown delayed work. “I had undertaken restoration of Haveli Dharampura and was aware of how this haveli had to be brought back to life. Without a hand from the state or the central government, I managed to raise it from the ruins. Governments speak of heritage, but no one cares about conservation,” he said.

He said that though there were many exemptions, including zero GST fee and stamp duty, attempts at conservation have failed, owing to a lack of follow-up by government authorities along with a series of licences for converting the structure into a commercial place. “I have carried out many restoration projects. I had made a park in front of Red Fort, but now it is in a sorry state,” Goel, president of the Heritage India Foundation, said.

In the haveli is a room dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, who used to stay in Chandni Chowk during his visits to Delhi, said Goel, vice-chairperson of Gandhi Smriti.

The elements used in restoration were collected from across the country, said Goel, adding that one of the arch glasses is from Belgium. Two doors on either side of the wide courtyard sport tall, green doors with glass arches, and on the first floor is a balcony with green jaalis. Goel said the colour highlights its Chandni Chowk distinction. Built with Indo-Islamic features, paintings depicting Mughal era and lifts with similar wall murals adorn the building. The structure’s architecture acts as a natural air conditioner and heater as seasons change.

Goel’s daughter Vidyun said that security, cleanliness and crowd pose challenges for heads of states from visiting the haveli. “Many leaders have made requests to stay at the haveli when they come to India, but they never get security clearance. G20 will increase the number of foreigners, but prominent leaders would be discouraged by the police from visiting Old Delhi,” she said.

Advertisement

Goel rued the state of other havelis in the area. “Unauthorised constructions, red-tapism, lack of government support make people reluctant about restoration work. Many owners sell their havelis or shift. If it took me these many years of hard work, imagine how uphill a task it would be for a common man,” Goel said.