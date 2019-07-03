Chandni Chowk communal flare up: Amit Shah summons Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was Wednesday summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area where an argument over a parking spot elevated into a communal clash between two groups.

Four people have been arrested so far, Patnaik informed Shah, assuring him that the situation in Hauz Quazi area is now normal. “I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are now normal in the Hauz Qazi area. Four people have been arrested,” news agency ANI quoted Patnaik as saying after his meeting with the Home minister.

An argument over a parking spot spiralled into a communal flare-up in Hauz Quazi area of Chandni Chowk Sunday night. Barricades at two points, ropes and a slew of officers were deployed later to keep both communities under check as various groups gathered outside a temple that was allegedly vandalised the night of the argument.

At least 800 Delhi Police and CRPF personnel were spread across the 800-metre stretch Tuesday. Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan visited the area and appealed for peace. Other leaders from BJP and AAP also appealed for peace.

Police said a PCR call was received around 11.30 pm about two groups fighting, and people from both sides were taken to Hauz Qazi police station. In the meantime, a false rumour spread that a man had been beaten to death. “Around 350 people gathered outside the police station and some went outside Gupta’s home, where a temple is situated. It is alleged that some unidentified men vandalised the temple,” an officer said.

For two days in a row, shops remained shut in Hauz Qazi’s Lal Kuan area where the temple is located.