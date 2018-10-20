Chandigarh: Air quality poor, recorded 280 micrograms per cubic metre at night

Dussehra effigies were set blaze between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm. Dussehra effigies were set blaze between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

AS THE city celebrated Dussehra with effigies going up in the air, the air quality level deteriorated further. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandigarh reached the level of poor on Friday, which officials of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) said would cause “breathing discomfort to people with a prolonged exposure”. AQI was in the moderate category on Thursday and within satisfactory levels on Wednesday.

CPCC officials said that due to the use of crackers in the effigies, air quality in the city has deteriorated. The UT Administration had fixed the slot of 5 pm to 8 pm to burst crackers on Dussehra. Effigies were burnt at 36 venues here. The monitoring station at Sector 50, figures of which were available with CPCC, recorded the AQI as 280 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 pm on Friday. It was 183 micrograms (moderate) per cubic metre on Thursday and had come down to 150 micrograms per cubic metre by 2 pm on Friday. Dussehra effigies were set blaze between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

“People are advised not to go for morning or evening walk on Saturday as the air quality is poor. Extra precautions should be taken by people suffering from lung and heart diseases,” said a senior CPCC official.

From 0-50 category, the air quality is considered good, while from 51-100, it is satisfactory. However, from 101-200 micrograms per cubic metre, the air quality comes within the “moderate” category which causes breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases. The AQI was moderate on Thursday. From 201-300, it is considered poor while from 301-400 micrograms per cubic metre, it is considered very poor and from 401-500, it slips into the severe category.

