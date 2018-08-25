Challenge to a cleaner Yamuna: New drains

According to DJB, the new drains originated over the past decade due to a settlement of new unauthorised colonies According to DJB, the new drains originated over the past decade due to a settlement of new unauthorised colonies

The project to intercept untreated sewage before it enters the Yamuna will have to be revised as the 100 drains that are covered under it will have to be increased to around 200. In a meeting between the Delhi Jal Board and Engineers India Limited (EIL), the consultant for the first project, it was decided that the PSU will have to make a new list of discharge drains and submit it by October 15. Interception of these drains means their flow is checked before they reach the Yamuna, sewage is treated, and the water is either re-routed into the river or recycled.

“The list of 100 discharge drains was prepared around 10 years ago. When EIL undertook the interceptor project for the 100 drains, they had mentioned that it did not include all drains. This meant that despite the project, untreated sewage would still be flowing into the river,” said a senior DJB official.

EIL, after conducting the study, will now submit an action plan to DJB by November 15 with ways to tackle waste from these drains. According to experts, there are three ways to do this.

“The first is to check if untreated sewage is leaking into a drain because of a leak in the system. If it is, the easy fix will be to plug that gap. The second way is to check if there is an existing sewage system near the drain. If yes, both can be connected. The third is to set up a decentralised sewage system to treat sewage from one or more isolated sites,” said the official. The initial interceptor project will be completed by December this year.

According to DJB, the new drains, whose number is expected to be between 50 and 100, originated over the past decade due to settlement of new unauthorised colonies.

Meanwhile, in Friday’s DJB board meeting, a decision was taken to set up decentralised STPs in all parks of the city.

