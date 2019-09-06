Challaned for drink driving, Delhi man sets motorcycle on fire

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after traffic police personnel stopped him for drink driving and issued challan.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm in South Delhi on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Parvinder Singh said, “A PCR call was received from Triveni Complex, Chirag Delhi.

When a local police team reached the spot, it was found that traffic staff was carrying out action for drunken driving. During the drive, traffic staff stopped motorcycle rider and when checked, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Police said that the offender has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave.

As his motorcycle was being impounded, he “mischievously set his bike on fire”, said police.

According to the the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, drink driving can attract imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for the first offence.

A police officer said, “Since we don’t have the notification yet, we are only filing a challan and mentioning the violation, not the penalty.”

Under the old Act, the fine was Rs 2,000.

Police said a case has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station.