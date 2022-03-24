Chalk out plan to remove illegal encroachments from Okhla Industrial area: HC

Terming it “unfortunate” that two government authorities appear to be washing their hands of encroachment of public land and streets in Okhla Industrial area, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to chalk out a programme to remove illegal constructions.

Ordering police to provide requisite force for the removal of encroachments, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the DSIIDC and SDMC to nominate one senior officer each as a nodal officer within two days for the purpose.

Also Read | Delhi to close vax centres at schools for general public, run camps for students

“These nodal officers shall hold a joint meeting to chalk out a programme to remove unauthorised encroachments on public land and streets in Okhla Industrial area and take action,” said the court while seeking status reports from the two agencies.

The court further said the DSIIDC and SDMC shall file photographs to show the action taken for the removal of encroachments.

“They shall also file layout plans of the areas showing the area which fall in their respective jurisdictions and location of the encroachments,” it added while listing the case for next hearing in May.

It earlier noted that the SDMC’s position is that the industrial area stands transferred to DSIIDC and the latter’s position is that the encroachments have taken place in areas falling within the SDMC’s jurisdiction.

On February 23, the court had initiated a public interest litigation on the alleged illegal constructions and encroachment of public land in the Okhla Industrial area and issued notice to the Lieutenant-Governor, Commissioner of Police, SDMC and DSIIDC.

It started the case on the recommendation of the High Court’s PIL Committee which had received a letter raising grievance regarding the encroachment. The local citizens are facing the brunt due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads, it was stated in the letter received from S B Tehkhandia.