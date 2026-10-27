‘Kill six’: Chaimar gang’s trail from UP to South Delhi

On October 25, Delhi Police arrested Savan, 53, the alleged leader of the Chaimar gang, in a shootout while he was allegedly scouting a farmhouse to rob in South Delhi.

An offshoot of the Kachha Baniyan gang, the Chaimar gang takes its name from the phrase “kill six” — a term, which police said, refers to a leader linked to at least six murders.

Police said Savan had allegedly been linked to six murders before he and three other gang members robbed a family’s home in Mathura in 2016, killing a 17-year-old girl. The four were arrested that year and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2023, but were granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in 2025.

Police said Savan became active again.

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The robbery in Mathura

Around 1 am on August 28, 2016, a family was asleep inside its shuttered grocery shop-cum-home in Mathura’s Pathak Nagar area. Gopal Sharma and his father, Randev, were sleeping in a room just behind the shutters. Gopal’s mother and sister, Kusumlata, were in the verandah.

Police said four men — Savan, Akbar, Salim and Harun — were allegedly moving through the neighbourhood with sticks, looking for a house to rob. They were dressed in boxers and vests, with oil smeared on their arms.

The four reached Railway Road, where the Sharmas lived, and targeted their home.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police records, they entered the premises from the back. Kusumlata, 17, woke up and saw them. When she and her mother screamed, the men allegedly began beating them up. Gopal and his father rushed in after hearing the screams, but were beaten too.

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“The robbers fled; Kusumlata died from the injuries. This was allegedly the seventh murder by the group,” said a senior police officer.

“They had committed two similar robberies in 2014: One in Jaunpur, where they killed a man while robbing his house, and another in Punjab’s Mansa, where they entered with four other people and killed five members of the same family,” said a senior police officer.

After the Mathura incident, police had sketches of the four men made and circulated them across several North Indian states. Savan’s sketch was recognised in Mansa and Jaunpur, where the group had allegedly carried out earlier robberies.

They were later arrested.

Roots in Kannauj

According to police, the Chaimar gang originated in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh before spreading to other parts of the state and to Haryana.

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Police officers said members of these gangs often move from one city to another with their families, and that members are usually from the same clan. They settle on the outskirts of cities in makeshift jhuggis, then move around as labourers or even beggars to scout potential targets.

A police officer investigating Savan’s case told The Indian Express that his family was among the more notorious groups. “His brother, Fati, was arrested after an encounter last year in Mathura. He had 17 cases lodged against him,” the officer said.

After their release, police said Savan and the other three allegedly moved their families from Uttar Pradesh to Ambedkar Nagar in Alwar. They then began making frequent visits to Delhi.

Arrest in South Delhi

In July this year, police said the group allegedly identified a farmhouse in Mehrauli as a potential target. They entered the premises but could not reach the house and left, a police officer said.

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On October 25, the Delhi Police alleged, Savan was scouting South Delhi farmhouses in the Maidan Garhi area of Saket when police received a tip-off about his presence.

“At 6.25 am, the suspect arrived on a motorcycle from Bass Gaon Road and was identified by a secret informer. When the police team attempted to intercept him, he allegedly opened fire using a country-made pistol. Sub-Inspector (SI) Narendra Kumar fired three warning rounds. The suspect subsequently took out another country-made pistol and allegedly fired again, with a bullet striking the bulletproof jacket of SI Kumar,” said DCP (South) Anant Mittal.

Another police officer on the team then fired at Savan, hitting him in the right calf. He was taken to AIIMS and will soon be questioned in detail, said police.

Police also alleged that Savan previously ran with another Kacha Baniyan sub-set called the Bawaria gang.