Chadha: Centre purchased no crops from Delhi in last 5 years

Raghav Chadha alleged that officials, mandi presidents and ministers had written to the Centre to procure produce through the FCI but got no response. (File)

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha Thursday alleged that the Centre had not purchased crop produce from Delhi farmers at MSP in the last 5 years. “After 2015, the Centre has not purchased a single crop from farmers of Delhi, let alone on MSP. Farmers of Delhi were left to get plundered by private players,” Chadha said.

He alleged that officials, mandi presidents and ministers had written to the Centre to procure produce through the FCI but got no response.

