Chacko’s letter in bad taste, will go ahead with changes: Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Thursday said All India Congress Committee in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko’s letter referring to her health issues was in bad taste. She also said that she stands by her decision to dissolve the 280 block Congress committees in the capital and will make changes in their structure in the coming days.

Advertising

On July 16, Chacko directed the three working presidents of the state unit to act independently in their respective areas and wrote to Dikshit on the same.

The former Delhi chief minister told The Indian Express she has not received his letter. She said she read the contents of the letter through media reports, but she has a way of working which does not allow her to comment on it.

The letter by Chacko stated: “As you are not keeping well and are hospitalised, and I did not receive any reply to any of my letters, in the party’s interest, I am authorising working presidents to hold a meeting of District Congress Committee and Block Presidents of their respective areas and take appropriate actions to activate the party and report to you the decisions taken. Assembly elections are only a few months ahead and the working of the unit is to be streamlined as early as possible.”

Advertising

Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said the former CM sees the letter as an attempt to dilute her powers and was particularly disappointed with health references made in the letter.

“If Chacko ji has said such things, it was not in good taste,” he said. Another senior Congress leader said the party’s constitution doesn’t give Chacko the power to make such changes.

Chacko refused to comment on the issue: “I don’t speak through media, whatever correspondence has been made. It is the party’s internal matter.”

The equation between the two top leaders soured after Dikshit appointed a five-member committee to identify loopholes in the party’s performance during the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, reportedly without keeping Chacko in the loop. Since then, letters have been exchanged between the leaders on the party’s administrative decisions.