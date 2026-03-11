Ceramic tile industry in Delhi-NCR feels the pinch as fuel supply hit amid West Asia conflict

4 min readNoida/ghaziabadUpdated: Mar 11, 2026 10:21 AM IST
With factories, including many in Gujarat’s Morbi, India’s ceramic hub, suspending operations due to propane shortage, the ripple effect is also being felt in wholesale markets in Ghaziabad and Noida, where business has come to a near-halt over the past few days. (Express Photo)
AS escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia are disrupting natural gas and propane supplies, the primary fuels powering ceramic kilns, traders in the tile industry in Delhi-NCR say they are left battling supply cuts and surge in tile prices.
With factories, including many in Gujarat’s Morbi, India’s ceramic hub, suspending operations due to propane shortage, the ripple effect is also being felt in wholesale markets in Ghaziabad and Noida, where business has come to a near-halt over the past few days.
Manish Aggarwal, owner of Sunrise Tiles in Noida Sector 49, said suppliers have already issued two tile price revision notices within four days. “The first came on Friday with a 10% hike, and another followed on Monday with an additional 5% increase. We’ve been told that the prices could increase further,” he said, adding that traders fear a return to similar disruption seen during Covid-19.
Orientbell Tiles, which operates manufacturing plants near Delhi, Bengaluru and Baroda, issued a notice on March 6 alerting its partners of price volatility. “Please note that for all pending orders, prices prevailing on the date of invoicing will be applicable,” the notice read.
“The ongoing geopolitical tensions and related disruptions have significantly impacted prices and supplies, along with cuts in gas supply quotas which are forcing the industry to curtail production,” the notice said.
Shailendra Saini, who has been in the ceramic business for over two decades and owns Hindustan Marbles and Tiles in Ghaziabad, sources most of his stock from Morbi. “Four weeks ago, we were told that rates had been revised, meaning consignments already in transit would cost more than originally agreed, up by Rs 500 per sq ft,” he said.
“If it continues for over 15 days, the impact will begin hitting the consumer. For now we have the stocks to meet the market demands,” Saini said.
He added that transportation costs have also surged. Saini noted that freight charges for large trucks have risen by around Rs 1 lakh, while smaller trucks now cost Rs 40,000 more per trip. “If diesel, petrol and gas prices continue to climb, the impact will be even more severe. We have been told output is falling and that prices will rise further,” he added.
The impact of the war is also felt by daily-wage workers at the ceramic manufacturing units, whose livelihoods are now at risk.
Vipin Kumar, 26, a labourer from Bihar’s Khagaria district, who unloads trucks in the wholesale ceramic tile markets, said the work has taken a hit since Holi on March 4. “Before Holi, things were still moving. Afterwards, we realised trucks had dropped to barely one a week. We thought it was because of Holi at first, but then heard that supplies had been disrupted,” he said. “If we get three trucks to unload in a week, we earn around Rs 5,000. It takes about eight hours to unload a single truck. We’ve been sitting idle for two days without a single truck coming to us.”
Meanwhile, Rajiv Jindal, owner of Marmo Industries in Ghaziabad, said the conflict has not yet disrupted his marble business. “It is the tiles industry that is facing certain hiccups for now. But that is the nature of the business. The market is always the most important factor. We are dependent on it. We hope that we sail through this as well.”
Mahendra Gaur, owner of Gaur Marbles and Granites in Noida Sector 49, said dealers are uncertain about future supplies. “We have heard that around 200 factories in Gujarat are on the verge of closing and that production has stopped at several units. Consumption has been low since February. My last supply arrived one-and-a-half-months ago, and I have been told all new orders are on hold.”
