Centre’s letter on Delhi Metro MD appointment has loopholes: AAP govt

Days after the Centre wrote a letter to the Delhi government citing issues with a committee to select Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director, the AAP government has said it has “many legal loopholes”.

“The letter from the Centre has been received. There are many legal loopholes in (it). Opinions are being taken from lawyers on this. We will reply to the letter,” a Delhi government spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The AAP government’s selection committee also went ahead with its first meeting on Monday and started the interview process of shortlisted candidates. According to sources, the committee interviewed nine candidates and 15 more will be interviewed Tuesday. Sources said the government wants to select the final candidate before March-end.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had on Friday written to the Delhi government on the formation of the selection committee, asking it to have a “relook” and pointing out that it does not have a member from the Union government, and specifically the MoHUA.

It also said that the panel formed by the Delhi government is “missing” experienced professionals. “Delhi Metro is having the largest metro network in the country and is the lifeline of National Capital Region. MD of such a prestigious organisation should be a professional with proven competency and selected by experienced professionals associated (with) the field of metro construction and operations. It is felt that experience from relevant field is missing in the proposed committee,” said Manoj Joshi, MoHUA Secretary, in the letter addressed to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev. “Further, you will agree that selected candidates will neither be political appointee or unduly influenced by political consideration,” states the letter, accessed by The Indian Express.

Joshi, who is also the DMRC chairman, said in the letter that the last committee formed in 2011 to select the incumbent MD had members from the Urban Development department and people from engineering and metro construction and operations background. The 2011 selection committee had the then secretary of MoUD, Dr Sudhir Krishna; Chief Secretary, GNCTD, P K Tripathi; and the predecessor MD, E Sreedharan, as members.

The current selection committee formed on March 2 is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and has Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, World Resource Institute CEO O P Aggarwal and Additional Chief Secretary to the Delhi CM, Satya Gopal, as its members.

Joshi’s letter had further stated: “As per the conditions of Memorandum of Understanding, MD DMRC selection will also require approval from central government. In view of the above, it is recommended to relook into formation of selection committee in the manner as done in 2011, so that fair and professional selection is done.” The transport department had received 35 applications for the DMRC’s top post, and shortlisted 26. Sources said top officials from regional metros as well as the Indian Railways had applied. Sources said the remaining candidates will be interviewed after Holi. After this, the committee will further shortlist eligible candidates and a final round of selection will be held in the last week of March, said sources. Post the final selection, government will send the list to the central government (MoHUA) for approval.

The central and Delhi governments have an equal stake in the DMRC, which has 17 directors, including an MD and a chairman.