Centre’s draft note proposes one-time amnesty for Delhi residents

The one-time amnesty will essentially obviate the need to pay a sale deed amount for the entire chain of sale of a particular property, which may have changed several hands over the years.

There are 2,041 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. In 1993, 567 out of 607 unauthorised colonies, which existed then, were regularised. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The Union government has proposed that a one-time amnesty be provided to residents of unauthorised colonies to register their properties, following the payment of a certain amount which will be specified in accordance with the prevalent circle rates.

According to the Supreme Court monitoring committee, there are 2,041 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. In 1993, 567 out of 607 unauthorised colonies, which existed then, were regularised.

It is learnt that the draft Cabinet note was sent to the Delhi government on July 11, seeking its comments. “The draft proposes that residents of those colonies are authorised to transfer property rights, following a one-time exemption to register without having to go through the established norms to produce documents to establish their claims.

“Under the present arrangements, general power of attorney is invoked when it comes to ownership and sale of properties. But the draft Cabinet note proposes that the district commissioners be empowered to extend one-time exemptions for registration of sale deeds,” a senior Delhi government official said.

The one-time amnesty will essentially obviate the need to pay a sale deed amount for the entire chain of sale of a particular property, which may have changed several hands over the years.

“A 2011 Supreme Court verdict was coming in the way of the transfer of property rights. But the draft Cabinet note has proposed measures to tackle that. The draft note relies on the report prepared by a panel, set up under L-G Anil Baijal,” the official claimed.

