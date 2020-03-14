Centre working with us to contain outbreak: Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal discussed the outbreak in the Assembly, Friday. (File Photo) CM Kejriwal discussed the outbreak in the Assembly, Friday. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday thanked the Union government for its assistance in trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the capital. Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also advised people against hoarding hand sanitisers and face masks, saying a healthy individual need not use any mask and should frequently wash their hands with soap.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also emphasised on the need to spread awareness about ways to contain the virus, instead of panicking. He said the situation is under control as of now.

“I want to thank the central government for working in close coordination with the Delhi government and various other authorities to contain the outbreak of the virus. All officers are working day and night to address the issue. It is largely because of the support of the people that Delhi has only six cases to date. I hope that the central government is working with all other state governments with the same cooperation, just as they are working with the Delhi government,” said Kejriwal.

Jain said that a person should apply hand sanitiser only when soap and water are not available. He also urged people to not conceal symptoms of the disease.

“By doing so, a healthy individual might get cured in a few days. But he or she will end up infecting others who may not have a robust immune system,” Jain said.

The CM said the outbreak of the virus scares him, especially looking at the way it has spread in developed countries like Italy and South Korea.

“The virus is still in the stage of containment right now, and we have been able to contain community spread of the virus. To date, there are currently 81 cases in the country… The majority of the cases out of these 81 are those who have travelled to India from foreign countries. But we do have cases like a mother being infected with the virus because of her child, which is the sixth case in Delhi, which means that some cases are because of close contact with the infected patients,” he added.

