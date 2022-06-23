Centre wants to demolish 52 temples, claims AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Hitting out at the BJP-ruled Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had written to the Delhi Home department asking it to refer the matter of removing religious structures occupying land meant for the redevelopment of seven government housing colonies in the city.

According to the letter from the ministry, the state Home Department had informed it in April this year that notices for the removal of encroachment, except in the “sanctum sanctorum area”, had been served. The letter also asks the Religious Committee to consider the removal or demolition of the religious structures “at an early date”.

The structures — 52 temples and one mazar — are located in the seven government residential colonies of Kasturba Nagar, Sriniwaspuri, Thyagraj Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Mohammadpur. Of these, 19 are in Kasturba Nagar while there is only one in Mohammadpur.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference, “The Modi government has sent a letter to the Delhi government seeking permission from the Religious Committee to demolish 53 temples… This whole conspiracy to destroy temples exposes the real face of BJP and proves how it is actually against religion.”