Centre free to take action against Twitter: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the central government was free to initiate action against Twitter in accordance with the IT Rules in case it had breached them. It also questioned Twitter for referring to the officers, required to be appointed in compliance of IT Rules, as interim.

Justice Rekha Palli granted two weeks’ time to Twitter to file hard copies of the notarised affidavit of a competent officer, while hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of the rules. However, the court said that the scanned copy of the affidavit will be filed by July 13. It also said the affidavit should be accompanied by the affidavit of the officer already stated to have been appointed and the persons who are being appointed.

“It is made clear that since this court has only granted time to Twitter to file its affidavits to show compliance of the rules and there is no interim protection granted, it will be open for the Union of India to take action against Twitter in accordance with rules in case of any breach of the rules,” said the court, while listing the case for hearing on July 28.

Twitter Thursday in reply told the court that its first Compliance Report covering the period of May 26 to June 25 will be filed no later than July 11 in accordance with the 2021 Rules.

The micro-blogging site also told the court that it has engaged frequently with the Centre in respect of the requirements under the Rules, including on the issue of the concerned ministry “developing standard operating procedures as regards, in part, the liability of various officers appointed under Rule 4.”

However, Twitter also said it reserves its right to challenge the legality, validity, and vires of the Rules. “Twitter’s submissions regarding compliance are filed without prejudice to its right to challenge the Rules,” it said in the reply.

Twitter also told the court that it has appointed a resident of India as its interim Chief Compliance Officer effective July 6. Regarding the Nodal Contact Officer, Twitter said it will endeavour in good faith to make an offer to fill this position with a qualified candidate who is a resident of India, on an interim basis, within two weeks.

It also said that it is in the process of making an offer of appointment to a resident of India as its interim Resident Grievance Officer and expects to do so on or before July 11. “Twitter intends to engage the services of the interim RGO as a contingent worker via a third party contractor. The details of this appointment will be updated on our Help Page as soon as possible,” reads the reply.