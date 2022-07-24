Arvind Kejriwal refuses to attend event with L-G after photo of PM Modi added to banner

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai refused to attend an event with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday, with the AAP Minister saying that the decision was taken because the event had been “politicised” after a poster war broke out.

According to the officials, while the banner and posters for the event earlier had the photo of the L-G and CM, the hoarding on stage was switched at the last minute to include one that had the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Delhi Govt के वन महोत्सव में CM @ArvindKejriwal को शामिल होना था लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री कार्यलय के आदेश पर Police ने मंच पर कब्ज़ा कर ज़बरदस्ती Modi जी की तस्वीर लगा दी और हटाने पर गिरफ़्तारी की धमकी दी मोदी जी दिल्ली Govt के कायर्क्रम में अपनी तस्वीर लगाकर क्या साबित करना चाहते? pic.twitter.com/B3Hdo5KCLr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

The Vanmahotsav was organised by the Environment and Forest department of the Delhi government. According to the event list, the L-G, the CM and Rai were supposed to attend.

Rai, in a press conference, alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sent Delhi police officials to “hijack” the stage, cover the LED screen with the “original” banner, and place a banner with the PM’s photo to cover the LED screen.

“The CM and L-G had to attend the event together but it is very unfortunate that in this government programme, at the behest of the PMO, police were sent and were made to hijack the pandal and stage at the venue. On the stage, a banner with PM Modi’s photo was placed,” he said.

Rai added: “People were told that if it is removed, action would be taken against them. As per the programme, the banner would be flashed on an LED screen and awareness programmes for children would be played following that. But a banner was placed on the LED. This is unfathomable.”

Officials from the L-G’s office said that the final designs for the banners were sent to the government on Thursday. A Delhi government official also corroborated this fact, and added that the final design did not include the photo of the PM.

On the allegations of politicisation, sources in the LG’s office said that everything regarding the programme had to be decided mutually. “They (Delhi government) did not deliberately invite even the area MP, despite the fact that during the last joint visit to the Bhatti Mines by the LG and the CM, they ensured their area MLA was present. Although, they were asked specifically to not invite an MP or MLA and give a political hue to the visit,” a source said.

Sunday’s incidents come after escalation of a series of matters between the L-G’s office and the Delhi government, which have cropped up after the new L-G took over two months ago. On Friday, the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire.

The CM did not attend the scheduled meeting with the L-G on Friday.