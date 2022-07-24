scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal refuses to attend event with L-G after photo of PM Modi added to banner

According to the officials, while the banner and posters for the event earlier had the photo of the L-G and CM, the hoarding on stage was switched at the last minute to include one that had the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Written by Mallica Joshi | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 4:48:11 pm
The Vanmahotsav was organised by the Environment and Forest department of the Delhi government. (Photo: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai refused to attend an event with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday, with the AAP Minister saying that the decision was taken because the event had been “politicised” after a poster war broke out.

According to the officials, while the banner and posters for the event earlier had the photo of the L-G and CM, the hoarding on stage was switched at the last minute to include one that had the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

The Vanmahotsav was organised by the Environment and Forest department of the Delhi government. According to the event list, the L-G, the CM and Rai were supposed to attend.

Rai, in a press conference, alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sent Delhi police officials to “hijack” the stage, cover the LED screen with the “original” banner, and place a banner with the PM’s photo to cover the LED screen.

“The CM and L-G had to attend the event together but it is very unfortunate that in this government programme, at the behest of the PMO, police were sent and were made to hijack the pandal and stage at the venue. On the stage, a banner with PM Modi’s photo was placed,” he said.

Rai added: “People were told that if it is removed, action would be taken against them. As per the programme, the banner would be flashed on an LED screen and awareness programmes for children would be played following that. But a banner was placed on the LED. This is unfathomable.”

Officials from the L-G’s office said that the final designs for the banners were sent to the government on Thursday. A Delhi government official also corroborated this fact, and added that the final design did not include the photo of the PM.

On the allegations of politicisation, sources in the LG’s office said that everything regarding the programme had to be decided mutually. “They (Delhi government) did not deliberately invite even the area MP, despite the fact that during the last joint visit to the Bhatti Mines by the LG and the CM, they ensured their area MLA was present. Although, they were asked specifically to not invite an MP or MLA and give a political hue to the visit,” a source said.

Sunday’s incidents come after escalation of a series of matters between the L-G’s office and the Delhi government, which have cropped up after the new L-G took over two months ago. On Friday, the L-G recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

The CM did not attend the scheduled meeting with the L-G on Friday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox
Explained

Here is all you need to know about Monkeypox

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi
Agnipath scheme

Security, youth's future in danger with 'new experiment': Rahul Gandhi

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru
Know Your City

Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement