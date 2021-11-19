Centre tried everything to break farmers’ movement, finally bowed down: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the decision to repeal the three farm laws on Friday as a “historic day” in Indian history, akin to Independence Day and Republic Day. He also said the BJP government at the Centre had to finally “bow down” to the farmers’ protest after trying everything to “break the movement”.

“It’s a golden day in the history of India. It will be counted in Indian history in the same way as August 15 (Independence Day) and January 26 (Republic Day)… Today the Central Government was forced to bow before the farmers’ protest and repeal the three black laws,” he said at a digital press conference.

“Today is not just a victory of farmers but a victory of democracy. Today the farmers have shown all governments that in a democracy, governments will always have to listen to the voice of the people. Only the will of the people will prevail. The arrogance of any party or politician will not stand in front of them,” he added.

Kejriwal said the farmers’ struggle brought the whole country together including the youth, workers, women, shopkeepers etc.

“Everyone together has created history today. Those who rose above religion and caste, and came together to fight this struggle on the streets, ultimately the Central Government had to bow down before them. All of them have won today,” he said.

Lamenting that farmers had to protest through the harshest weather conditions, he said, “The government, agencies, the entire system tried everything to break the movement. They called farmers terrorists, khalistanis, anti-nationals. Every attempt was made to break their resolve.”

“But for the farmers, this was their freedom struggle. Like the deewanas of freedom, they fought this struggle with all their might and won. Water cannons failed in front of their courage, the lathis of the government broke, the nails they hammered melted. The government couldn’t break the farmers’ self confidence and passion,” he said.

Kejriwal also rued the loss of lives during the protest.

“There’s only one thing which one feels very sad about today, that more than 700 farmers had to lose their lives fighting. This was not needed; their lives could have been saved if the laws had been repealed earlier… I bow down to these martyrs… Your sacrifices will not be forgotten,” he said.

“Today is a lesson for our youth and children. If you fight peacefully, with the right intentions, you will succeed no matter how much time it takes,” said Kejriwal.