Centre to SC: IIT-B to sign MoU for smog towers in Delhi

The Centre Thursday informed the Supreme Court that IIT-Bombay, will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other stakeholders for setting up smog towers in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the apex court had pulled up the institute for backing out of the project to set up smog towers in Delhi in a bid to combat air pollution, and warned of contempt action against it.

On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, that “after yesterday’s hearing, we have been in contact with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and an MoU will be signed electronically with the stakeholders”.

The bench asked Mehta to place the MoU on record, and sought to know of the funds required for the project and the time needed for its completion.

Mehta pointed out that the technical aspects would be covered by IIT-Bombay, and the parts from Minnesota, United States, had been imported.

The bench reminded that its January 13 direction to set up a smog tower in Anand Vihar had a three-month deadline attached to it. “Why the order which directed compliance in three months was not complied with?” asked Justice Mishra.

Mehta replied it would take at least 10 months to complete the project and said, “I will be happy if it is done within a week.”

The court asked the Solicitor General to file a detailed affidavit touching on various aspects of execution of the project by August 3.

