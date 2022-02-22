Centre to organise exhibitions in 75 cities to showcase India’s achievements in science and technology

The Union government will organise exhibitions in 75 cities in the country to highlight 75 years of India’s achievements in science and technology as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The week-long programme called ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ will be inaugurated in New Delhi on Tuesday by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy along with Minister of State (independent charge) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Culture, is partnering in the festival, in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, to organise commemorative exhibitions named ‘75 Years of Independence: India’s Achievements in Science & Technology’.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Culture will organise a series of lectures and demonstrations under the ambit of Dhara – an Ode to Indian Knowledge System. The first event under this series is dedicated to ‘India’s contribution to mathematics through ages’ and “will cover the mathematics of the ancient period – including geometry in Śulbasūtras, Piṅgala’s Chandas-śāstra”, says a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

A special section will also be dedicated to mathematics of the “classical period – including landmarks in Indian algebra, Jyotpatti, trigonometry, Indeterminate Equations in Indian Algebra and Kerala School: Mādhava’s Infinite Series for π, Calculus of Trigonometric Functions,” adds the ministry statement.

Several similar events around economic thought in ancient India, metallurgy and agriculture will also be organised. The programme will be held in various Indian languages — Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Nepali. Also, 75 films on scientific developments in India will be screened.