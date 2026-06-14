Centre takes possession of Delhi’s Jaipur Polo Ground

The Centre took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground, one of Delhi’s prominent sporting avenues in the Race Course area on Saturday, a day after the Indian Polo Association (IPA), which manages the premises, failed to get court relief on an eviction notice.

Officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, arrived at the Jaipur Polo Ground around 9 am Saturday.

Accompanied by CRPF personnel and Delhi Police officers, they interacted with the Army personnel stationed there and showed them documents relating to the eviction, after which they were allowed entry inside. Most of the IPA’s major activities are managed by the Indian Army.

The government is eyeing a parcel of land around the Kamal Ataturk Road, occupied by the elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground. (Express Photo) The government is eyeing a parcel of land around the Kamal Ataturk Road, occupied by the elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground. (Express Photo)

The L&DO officials entered the Jaipur Polo Ground premises and remained inside for nearly two hours. Around 150 Delhi Police and CRPF personnel were deployed for the exercise. While Delhi Police personnel were stationed outside, CRPF personnel accompanied L&DO officials inside the grounds. These officials pasted notices across the property and left around 11 am.

The notice read: “WARNING, This land belongs to the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India. Dumping garbage, encroaching on the land, carrying out construction, or engaging in any other unauthorized activity on this property is illegal. Anyone found doing so will face legal action and penalties under the applicable laws. By order, Land & Development Officer, Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India.”

The L&DO officials are learnt to have conveyed to the Army personnel and the other representatives on the ground that they would return to complete the rest of the formalities on Monday. They also sealed the main gate of the ground and said no entry or exit would be permitted through the principal access point.

An IPA appeal against the eviction order is pending before the sessions court, which has now been posted for June 17. (Express Photo) An IPA appeal against the eviction order is pending before the sessions court, which has now been posted for June 17. (Express Photo)

When contacted, IPA counsel Major (Retd.) Nirvikar Singh said the Association would challenge the development before the Delhi HC. “The Indian Polo Association maintains that the eviction is wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law. IPA is examining the order and will take all appropriate steps available in law to protect its rights and interests,” Singh said.

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Jaipur Polo Ground is part of prime real estate the Centre has proposed to take over for “public purposes”. This includes the iconic 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana Club. The Gymkhana matter is also pending in court.

In an eviction order issued May 20, the government had directed the IPA to vacate the polo ground, saying the land was required “for a larger public purpose and benefit”, without giving details.

On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana declined to grant interim protection to the IPA against the execution of the eviction order. In his order, Judge Rana noted that similar requests for interim protection had previously been made before the Principal District and Sessions Judge and the Delhi HC, but no relief had been granted. The court also took note of the Delhi HC June 8 order disposing of a writ petition filed by the IPA, during which the Centre had assured the HC that no coercive action would be taken before June 12.

The association had argued that unless the eviction was halted, its appeal would become infructuous if possession of the ground was taken before the matter could be adjudicated. The next hearing is listed for June 17.