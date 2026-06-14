Centre takes possession of Delhi’s Jaipur Polo Ground

The Centre took physical possession of the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground, one of Delhi’s prominent sporting avenues in the Race Course area on Saturday, a day after the Indian Polo Association (IPA), which manages the premises, failed to get court relief on an eviction notice.
Officials of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, arrived at the Jaipur Polo Ground around 9 am Saturday.
Accompanied by CRPF personnel and Delhi Police officers, they interacted with the Army personnel stationed there and showed them documents relating to the eviction, after which they were allowed entry inside. Most of the IPA’s major activities are managed by the Indian Army.
The government is eyeing a parcel of land around the Kamal Ataturk Road, occupied by the elite Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Delhi Race Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground. (Express Photo)
The L&DO officials entered the Jaipur Polo Ground premises and remained inside for nearly two hours. Around 150 Delhi Police and CRPF personnel were deployed for the exercise. While Delhi Police personnel were stationed outside, CRPF personnel accompanied L&DO officials inside the grounds. These officials pasted notices across the property and left around 11 am.
The notice read: “WARNING, This land belongs to the Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India. Dumping garbage, encroaching on the land, carrying out construction, or engaging in any other unauthorized activity on this property is illegal. Anyone found doing so will face legal action and penalties under the applicable laws. By order, Land & Development Officer, Land & Development Office (L&DO), Government of India.”
The L&DO officials are learnt to have conveyed to the Army personnel and the other representatives on the ground that they would return to complete the rest of the formalities on Monday. They also sealed the main gate of the ground and said no entry or exit would be permitted through the principal access point.
An IPA appeal against the eviction order is pending before the sessions court, which has now been posted for June 17. (Express Photo)
When contacted, IPA counsel Major (Retd.) Nirvikar Singh said the Association would challenge the development before the Delhi HC. “The Indian Polo Association maintains that the eviction is wrongful, arbitrary and contrary to law. IPA is examining the order and will take all appropriate steps available in law to protect its rights and interests,” Singh said.
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Jaipur Polo Ground is part of prime real estate the Centre has proposed to take over for “public purposes”. This includes the iconic 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana Club. The Gymkhana matter is also pending in court.
In an eviction order issued May 20, the government had directed the IPA to vacate the polo ground, saying the land was required “for a larger public purpose and benefit”, without giving details.
On Friday, Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana declined to grant interim protection to the IPA against the execution of the eviction order. In his order, Judge Rana noted that similar requests for interim protection had previously been made before the Principal District and Sessions Judge and the Delhi HC, but no relief had been granted. The court also took note of the Delhi HC June 8 order disposing of a writ petition filed by the IPA, during which the Centre had assured the HC that no coercive action would be taken before June 12.
The association had argued that unless the eviction was halted, its appeal would become infructuous if possession of the ground was taken before the matter could be adjudicated. The next hearing is listed for June 17.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More