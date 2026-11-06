Centre takes over Air Force Sports Complex

Just over a week after the Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg was closed until further orders, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) took over the 39.5-acre property on Thursday, according to MoHUA sources.

The complex, which includes a golf course, was closed on October 28 after members received a message from the AFSC administration on October 26 informing them of the closure. “Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00 am till further orders,” the message had read.

According to sources, a survey of the land had been conducted and the Indian Air Force had asked the government to reconsider its decision to take over the land. “A decision like this would affect the morale of personnel, particularly those who trained here regularly. The authorities have been requested to reconsider their decision,” a source had said, as reported by The Indian Express on October 28.