Centre takes over Air Force Sports Complex

Just over a week after the Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg was closed until further orders, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) took over the 39.5-acre property on Thursday, according to MoHUA sources.
The complex, which includes a golf course, was closed on October 28 after members received a message from the AFSC administration on October 26 informing them of the closure. “Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00 am till further orders,” the message had read.
According to sources, a survey of the land had been conducted and the Indian Air Force had asked the government to reconsider its decision to take over the land. “A decision like this would affect the morale of personnel, particularly those who trained here regularly. The authorities have been requested to reconsider their decision,” a source had said, as reported by The Indian Express on October 28.
However, the handover of the land to the Land and Development Office under MoHUA was completed on Thursday, sources in the MoHUA said.
The move comes after the L&DO has taken over or moved to take over several other properties in the area, which is adjacent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Among the affected properties are Delhi Gymkhana Club, Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.
The L&DO had first terminated the lease on May 22 and then issued an eviction notice to Gymkhana on June 29. It had said that it needs the land for critical defence infrastructure. “The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands,” the L&DO had written to Gymkhana Club, in a reference to the recent takeover of Jaipur Polo Ground and eviction of slums in the area.