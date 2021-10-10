Centre stops Delhi govt’s ration scheme once again

The Centre has denied the Delhi government permission to deliver ration to people’s doorsteps yet again, saying it does not fulfil norms set by the National Food Security Act (NFSA) under which food grain is provided to states by the Centre for distribution.

AAP Saturday accused BJP for using the Central government machinery to block its doorstep delivery of ration scheme, while the Union Food Ministry denied the charge saying the Centre had only asked the Delhi government to follow “provisions of NFSA passed by the Parliament”. The promise of delivering ration at the doorstep has been among the primary ones made to residents for many years now. However, the scheme has been opposed by the Centre since the beginning.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement Saturday, “The BJP has used the Centre as its own machinery and blocked the Kejriwal government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme. The BJP-led Centre has done this despite the High Court’s nod…, where the court had noted there was no practical reason to block the scheme… The scheme will stop ration theft and arbitrary and stubborn attitude of ration dealers who treat the poor like their stooges.”

Members of the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers’ Sangh had moved court saying that the Delhi government’s decision to divert ration from fair price shops (FPS) to people’s homes was illegal. In September, the High Court ruled that supplies to FPS could be diverted for home delivery. The government had told the court that people who opt for doorstep delivery can opt out any time if they want. After the HC order, Kejriwal had sent the doorstep delivery file back to the L-G for approval. The Centre wrote back to the government on October 8.

Officials at the Centre’s Food Ministry, meanwhile, said their stand had not changed. “It is just a reiteration of our earlier stand on the issue. The Centre has only been talking about following provisions of NFSA passed by Parliament. All ration distribution activities in the states are to be done in accordance with laid down statutes,” said an official.