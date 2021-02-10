scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The government is currently in the process to sell its entire stake in Air India airline.

By: PTI | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 8:36:32 pm
flights, international flights, hardeep singh puri, hardeep singh puri idea exchange, hardeep singh puri on international flights, international flights from india, international flights news, international flights india news, international flights resume india, international flights resume in india, international flights resume from india, flights resume india, international flights resume indiaMinister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri. (File)

“The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

“The governments in states and at the Centre owe the airline Rs 84.57 crore for VVIP travel, Rs 12.61 crore for foreign dignitaries’ travel, Rs. 9.67 crore for evacuation operations and Rs 391.32 crore as other outstanding dues,” the minister told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The national carrier incurred a provisional loss of Rs 7,982 crore in 2019-20 as compared to the net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in 2018-19, Puri said.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The government is currently in the process to sell its entire stake in debt-ridden airline.

“The total amount of outstanding dues owed by the Central and State Governments to Air India for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, foreign dignitaries travel and other outstanding dues as on 31.12.2020 is Rs. 498.17 crore,” Puri stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X