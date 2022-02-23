Centre seeks ex-RS member Sharad Yadav’s eviction from govt bungalow

THE CENTRE has approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for eviction of former Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav from the government bungalow in the national capital, saying that he ceased to be a parliamentarian in 2017 but continues to retain the residence.

“The General Pool is already facing acute shortage of the bungalows and many senior dignitaries, including some Union ministers, are yet to get the entitled accommodation (Type VIII),” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs submitted before the court.

In response to a question by the Division Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that why the court was not approached earlier, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain told the court that the accommodation was earlier in Rajya Sabha Pool. “This accomodation was in Rajya Sabha pool. They didn’t approach this court but when we took this accomodation back, we are approaching as Union of India,” submitted Jain.

The court, while allowing the ministry’s application for impleading it as a party to the case, also advanced the hearing of the matter. “In view of these facts and looking at the urgency of the matter, we direct the Registry of this court to enlist WPC under the heading for hearing on March 15, 2022,” said the bench.

Former JD(U) MP Yadav, who was disqualified as a member of Rajya Sabha in December 2017, challenged the RS Chairman’s order in the high court. Though the court refused to stay the disqualification, it allowed Yadav to retain the official accommodation at 7, Tughlaq Road, during the pendency of the petition.

“The matter is still pending on the issue of disqualification. Issue of accommodation is not the subject matter of the petition but it is relevant because of the aforementioned interim order, which now needs to be vacated,” said the Centre in its application.

The ministry stated as many as 43 new Union ministers were inducted in the Cabinet reshuffle last year but it is “unable to provide accommodation to all of them as per their entitlement”. When Yadav was issued a notice for vacation in October 2021, the ministry said, he refused to vacate it on the ground that the matter is sub-judice.