Centre says AAP govt turning back onion trucks, Delhi rejects claim

Delhi has asked the Centre to supply 10 trucks of onions per day but the Aam Aadmi Party government has rejected some of the trucks arriving in the capital, an official statement, issued after a meeting of an inter-ministerial committee under the chairmanship of secretary

consumer affairs Avinash K Srivastava, claimed.

Advertising

The meeting was held Friday to review price and availability of onions, tomatoes and pulses and to augment their supplies.

“It was informed during the meeting that the Delhi government has been rejecting some trucks arriving at Delhi despite Delhi government officers being present in Maharashtra to check the stock quality before dispatch,” the official statement said.

“Delhi government representatives were requested to ensure that adequate personnel are deputed at loading sources to ensure that there is no rejection on arrival so as to facilitate a constant and healthy supply for retailing,” it added.

Advertising

A Delhi government official rejected the Centre’s claim, saying: “We are not turning back any truck. In fact, instead of 10, we are getting three trucks every day. That is why we had to write to NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd).”

Earlier this week, Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had written a letter to the Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan requesting him to direct NAFED to supply 10 trucks of onions every day for the next 10 days for Delhi so that they can be made available to people at subsidised rates.

Sources present at Friday’s meeting, however, claimed that the Delhi government rejected some of the trucks citing “poor quality” of onions.

They also claimed that some trucks were rejected during Navratri on the ground that there will be less demand during the festival.

“NAFED has sufficient stock of onions and has requested that all stock be picked up and retailed by various state governments as per their requirement,” said the statement.

“The arrival of fresh stock has begun from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and it is expected that prices will show a downward trend in the coming week, especially after Diwali,” it added.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, including officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs, NAFED, Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar and other agencies.