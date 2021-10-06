Centre rejects Lutyens’ suggestions by Delhi Urban Art Commission

The Centre has rejected the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) recommendation to exclude certain areas from Lutyens’ Delhi and asked it to reconsider the proposed Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LZB) Boundary and Development Guidelines, the Delhi High Court was told Tuesday. DUAC told the court that a meeting is being held on Thursday to discuss the questions raised by the Centre.

Justice Rekha Palli, while listing a matter for hearing on October 18, said it is expected that the DUAC will examine the questions posed by the Centre and consider whether any of the queries already stand “completely answered in its report”.

Observing that the core areas of major cities around the world are dominated by open spaces and low-density development, which have unique historical significance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the DUAC whether it has undertaken a comprehensive study of such similar areas across the globe. The ministry has also said that Lutyens’ Delhi has a unique character and any change due to these recommendations may affect its character and lead to higher population density. It has raised questions on the recommendations.

The court had earlier directed DUAC to forward the LZB Boundary and Development Guidelines, which were amended in 2019, to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a decision and also ordered the ministry to particularly decide on the Commission’s recommendation to exclude certain areas — Jor Bagh, Golf Links, Sunder Nagar, Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, Mandir Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg and Chanakyapuri — from the LZB.

The bench has passed the order in a batch of petitions filed by the plot owners and residents of the areas who want to reconstruct or make alterations in the existing buildings — such changes are not allowed as per the norms for development within the zone. The petitioners earlier had said that the Commission had made the recommendations in 2016 but the same were returned by the Ministry to make certain corrections.