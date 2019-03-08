Centre nod to panel on land rights for residents of unauthorised colonies

Even as the Delhi government tries to map boundaries of unauthorised colonies in the city, the Centre Thursday announced that it will set up a committee to recommend a process to recognise ownership/transfer rights of residents in these areas. Giving its approval to the formation of the committee, the Union Cabinet said it will have to submit its report in 90 days.

The announcement comes even as the dates for Lok Sabha polls are to be announced. In Delhi, regularisation of these areas has been among the biggest poll promises of all political parties for at least a decade.

EXPLAINED Behind the delay According to MCD officials, close to 30% of Delhi’s area is covered by unauthorised colonies, that have come up without any planning and continue to grow. Demolishing them is now near impossible because of their size, as well as political compulsions. However, the failure of agencies — IP University, Survey of India, Geospatial Delhi Limited, and Urban Development department — to carry out a Total Station Mapping survey demonstrates the mammoth task that is holding back the regularisation process.

There are over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, of which 895 have been earmarked for regularisation by the Delhi government. This decision was forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2015.

Subsequently, the Ministry had sought details of boundaries of the colonies — a pre-requisite for their regularisation.

This process, however, is far from complete. On February 28, The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi government has cleared a proposal to map boundaries using drones, after four different methods, tried since 2015, fell through.

Thursday’s decision means that the Centre will now come up with a plan to give ownership rights to people who own homes in unauthorised colonies.

“The need to constitute this committee has arisen because no progress has taken place after issuance of regulations for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in 2008, despite efforts of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, due to non-finalisation of boundaries and other relevant information about these colonies by Government of Delhi. The Master Plan of Delhi-2021 allows for redevelopment of colonies with additional 50% Floor Area Ratio (FAR) as an incentive. However, as no ownership rights exist for residents in these unauthorised colonies, redevelopment is not taking place,” a statement issued by the MOHUA said.

The committee will suggest processes to recognise rights of ownership or transfer/mortgage of residents of unauthorised colonies; recommend measures to be taken, including revision in urban planning norms, development control norms, etc., to trigger redevelopment; and recommend the roles and responsibilities of all agencies concerned.

The Delhi government, in its 2019-20 Budget, has set aside Rs 1,600 crore for development work in the colonies, home to a large chunk of the city’s migrant population. Over the past month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made several announcements of laying water and sewer lines in these colonies. The cut-off date for regularisation of construction in the colonies was January 1, 2015.

The committee will be chaired by the Delhi Lt-Governor, and will include the Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairperson, MOHUA Additional Secretary, Delhi Government Chief Secretary and commissioners of three MCDs, along with members from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission and School of Planning and Architecture.

While the development was welcomed by the BJP’s Delhi unit, Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, saying it has made similar promises earlier as well but failed to keep them.

“The BJP has suddenly recalled unauthorised colonies today. (PM) Modiji made this promise before the 2014 elections. Why did he not do anything in five years? For 20 years, BJP has been playing this game with residents of these colonies. They make the same promise every time and then forget it after elections,” he tweeted.